Ottery prepares to light up for Christmas 2019

PUBLISHED: 07:00 28 November 2019

Ottery's late night shopping. Ref sho 49 18TI 5911. Picture: Terry Ife

Christmas cheer is aplenty in Ottery this week as the town prepares for Friday's late-night shopping and lights switch-on.

The annual event will get under way from 4pm, with a range of activities planned, and the traditional torchlight parade will begin at 6.15pm from the church with the Christmas lights switched on shortly afterwards.

There will be a rolling road closure as the procession winds through Gold Street and drivers are asked to avoid Silver Street, Cornhill and Broad Street, between 6.15pm and 6.30pm.

Ottery Brass Band will be playing outside Downs Motors at 5.30pm with the church choir performing on the church steps.

Young visitors will be able to see Santa and his sleigh as he will arrive in town with the help of the town's Rotarians for the torchlight procession.

The La La Choir will lead the lights switching on ceremony.

There is a children's treasure hunt with answers located around the shops.

Organisers said: "Remember the idea of the evening is for people to enjoy an hour or two in the town centre, bump into some old friends and maybe discover a local shop that you didn't know sold the perfect gift for someone special."

