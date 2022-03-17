Ottery prepares to welcome Ukrainian refugees

Ukrainians fleeing the Russian invasion of their country could soon be living within the Ottery St Mary community.

The Ottery Refugee Response Group is co-ordinating the resettlement of Ukrainians in the town and providing information and help to people offering them accommodation.

A meeting is taking place this evening (Thursday, March 17) to discuss what support will be needed for ‘sponsors’ and refugees, register people with useful skills or experience, and receive offers of transport or other practical help.

Trevor Leahong from the group said: “There will be many needs for community coordination and support, and we will discuss what we can reasonably and feasibly do to support both refugees and those offering accommodation locally.”

Trevor Leahong of Ottery Refugee Response Group with town and district councillor Peter Faithfull - Credit: Ottery Refugee Response Group

Under the Government’s Homes for Refugees scheme, UK residents who want to offer a home to a specific person or family can do so; visa applications from their named Ukrainians opened today (Friday, March 18).

People who do not have any personal connections in Ukraine have been able to register as potential sponsors from Monday this week.

The meeting will take place at 7pm at Ottery St Mary Football Club. It is open to the public but space is limited, so people wanting to attend are asked to let the group know via email or their Facebook page, and to wear a face covering at the meeting.

For those who cannot attend, a questionnaire will be circulated to find out what help they can offer.

Meanwhile a separate fundraising event will take place on Sunday, March 20 at Ottery Football Club in aid of local medic Scott Cheadle’s trip to Poland’s border with Ukraine.

Together with a paramedic and another doctor, he will set off on Sunday in an ambulance packed with medical supplies and other essentials to treat ill or injured refugees: read more here:

Donations of medicines, dressings and other items have been flooding in, along with cash contributions via his JustGiving page, which has so far raised more than £7,000.

Scott, of Toadpit Medical Services, has described the response to his appeal and the donations he has received as ‘unbelievable’, but he is hoping to reach a target of £10,000 to fund his medical mission.

The football club is holding a ‘Big Breakfast’ from 9.30am until 11.30am, with all proceeds going towards the cause.