Head of Ottery Primary School self-isolating after member of his household starts displaying symptoms of Covid-19

The headteacher of Ottery Primary School is self-isolating.

The headteacher of Ottery Primary School has put himself into isolation for two weeks – but assured parents its ‘business as usual’.

In a letter sent to parents and carers, Mark Gilronan said his decision was sparked by a member of his household, who started to display symptoms of Covid-19, known as the coronavirus.

Mr Gilronan said: “I have taken what I feel is the prudent decision to follow the government guidance and self-isolate for 14 days, along with my family.”

Mr Gilronan said he is not displaying any symptoms of the illness and feels ‘absolutely fine in myself’.

He added he will be in ‘constant communication’ with the school and stressed it is business as usual, ‘albiet from a slightly different location’.

Hundreds of schools across the UK are still open amid the coronavirus outbreak.

The government is regularly reviewing the situation and may recommend that schools close in due course.