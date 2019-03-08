New life for Ottery's last bank? Plans submitted to change building for pub seating and flats

Lloyds Bank Ottery. Ref sho 16 18TI 1524. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Plans to turn Ottery's last bank into additional pub seating and flats have been submitted.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

An application for the former Lloyd's Bank, in Silver Street, has been submitted to provide additional bar space associated with the adjoining London Inn pub, with upstairs space converted into flats.

Lloyd's Bank was the last bank branch in the town when it closed in October 2018.

Currently the empty building comprises a former bank with a self-contained residential flat above. On the first floor are rooms formerly used as a staff room, stationery store, gallery kitchen, boiler room and toilet.

The proposals seek to make partial change of use of the ground floor from a bank to a drinking establishment, including partial demolition of a wall to create access to the pub.

The plan said: "The proposed development is primarily focused around works to the former Lloyd's bank building with minimal changes proposed to the exterior of the building and no extensions or changes to the overall footprint of the site."

If approved, the removal of the section of wall would allow access from the front bar of the pub into the new open-plan space.

The existing modern fit-out of the bank would be removed to make one large open plan bar seating area.

The bank's former strongroom will be partitioned from the rest of the building to be used by the three flats above.

A kitchen would be built following the removal of a staircase on the ground floor.

The applicant also seeks permission for a change of use of the first floor and existing residential flat to create three homes.

The flats would be a mix of one and two bed properties, with two of the dwellings proposed at the front of the building.

The plan said: "The proposed dwellings would provide a good standard of living for their future occupants and would not harm the amenity of surrounding residential neighbours."

The former NatWest and Barclays bank branches have been converted into the town's library and Silver Otter.

East Devon District Council will decide the fate of the application.