Ottery pupils celebrate GCSE results day

The King's School head teacher Robert Gammon. Picture: Philippa Davies Philippa Davies

Ottery students received their GCSE results which they had nervously been waiting for this week.

The King’s School headteacher Rob Gammon said in the face of ‘significant uncertainty’, he was delighted to confirm that students had received their final GCSE grades, on Thursday, August 19.

He added: “Students were able to collect their examination results in the knowledge that they have been awarded the grade the school estimated that they would most likely have achieved in their exam - or the moderated grade from the exam board, whichever is higher.

“The school undertook a rigorous process in line with Ofqual guidance to provide the examination boards with centre assessment grades and a rank order for each qualification.

“These grades were based on a range of evidence from the teacher and were moderated before being submitted.

“As a consequence, the school’s results were in line with our high academic outcomes from previous years.”

Mr Gammon has praised the GCSE students for their hard work and determination.

He added it was important to remember that the grades awarded were a consequence of students’ dedication over the two years of the course.

He said as in previous years, many of the students had been successful and achieved the grades that would allow them to take their next steps in their education.

Mr Gammon added: “I am delighted that the uncertainty of the past few weeks has finally been ended for our Year 11 students.

“The outcomes that students have received today are in line with the high academic standards we have attained in previous years and are a cause for celebration.

“I hope that students are now able to put the uncertainty of the past few months behind them and look forward to the exciting opportunities that are to come at The King’s School or elsewhere.

“We are delighted that a large number of our Year 11 students will be returning to the school in September to join our Sixth Form.”

Earlier this week, Mr Gammon branded the handling of A-level results a ‘fiasco’, in a letter to the students’ parents.

The Government changed its mind on the grading system last week when around 40 per cent of A-level results were downgraded by Ofqual from the predictions made by schools and colleges.

The lower grades were scrapped in favour of those the schools and colleges thought students would have achieved if they had sat the exams - or the moderated grade if this is higher.

Mr Gammon confirmed that a quarter of the A-level grades issued to his students last Thursday (August 13) were being adjusted upwards, after a national outcry over the system used to calculate results.

This meant that GCSE students could rest a little easier while waiting for result day this week.

