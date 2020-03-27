Video

Ottery resident pays tribute to NHS by mowing his lawn

A tribute to NHS staff mown by Daren Salters in the lawn at Little Close, Ottery St Mary. Picture: Joanna Booth (no credit please)

An Ottery man showed his appreciation for staff at the NHS by cutting his lawn in a distinctive style.

Tributes are being made NHS doctors, nursers and helpers across the country.

Ottery is no exception and this is one way resident Daren Salters, of Little Close, showed his appreciation – by mowing his lawn.

It comes at the same time as residents across East Devon showed their solidarity with those on the frontline battling coronavirus by clapping in unison.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said people should only leave the house to go to work – where it cannot be done from home – for medical reasons, for essential shopping, and to exercise once a day.

So at 8pm on Thursday, March 26, residents across their district stood on their doorstep to clap and cheer, showing support for those working in the NHS, carers, food and medicine delivery drivers and shop workers.

