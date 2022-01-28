Ottery resident honoured by Spanish principality

A well-known and long-term Ottery resident has received a New Year’s honour from Spain.

Elli Pang was awarded the King Pelayo of Asturias Cross by the Royal Corps of Nobility of the Principality of Asturias.

The award was given in recognition of her work arranging for the Royal Corps to confer a separate award on the British Museum, the Carreño de Miranda prize for the arts.

The King Pelayo of Asturias Cross awarded to Ottery resident Elli Pang - Credit: Contributed

It was the first time a British institution had been honoured by the Royal Corps, and Elli played a key role in making it happen. She liaised between the two organisations, helping to organise the necessary protocol and co-ordinating the administration involved.

The award’s citation also recognised her long-standing and dedicated services to the community and people of Ottery St Mary.

It was presented to her on behalf of the Duke of Seville by Ottery resident Dr Frederick Price MBE, the UK delegate for the Royal Corps.

Dr Price said: “Elli joins a very small number of British residents who have been individually honoured by the Corps and this is the first time that the Cross of Pelayo has been awarded to someone in the UK.

“No doubt Elli is delighted that it was presented - in accordance with Covid regulations - in the presence of her daughter Anna and two grandchildren, as well as a small group of friends.

“The Official Warrant, signed by the Duke of Seville, and the Cross, were presented to her on the steps of the Ottery library and, happily, in the sunshine under the Christmas tree. Many thanks and congratulations to you Elli: you thoroughly deserve this medal!”

Every year, the Royal Corps presents a series of awards to individuals and globally important institutions. The Carreño de Miranda prize was presented to the British Museum at a ceremony in London by the Duke of Seville.

Dr Price said: “Elli was instrumental in assisting both parties to facilitate this occurrence, from organising the necessary international protocol, liaising with the staff involved, to coordinating the personnel and documentary aspects of the award.”