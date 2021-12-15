News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
'Street Advent calendar' lights up windows in memory of much-loved resident

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:35 AM December 15, 2021
Updated: 11:57 AM December 15, 2021
Illuminated Advent window in Gerway Close, Ottery St Mary

Illuminated Advent window in Gerway Close, Ottery St Mary - Credit: Liz Williams

A group of Ottery residents have turned their street into an Advent calendar, with a new illuminated window appearing in a different house on each day in the run-up to Christmas. 

The people in Gerway Close came up with the initiative last Christmas and are repeating it this year. 

Resident Liz Williams said: “It was a very fun and happy thing to do during a tough time - it brought people a little bit of festive cheer.” 

Illuminated house in Gerway Close, Ottery St Mary

Illuminated house in Gerway Close, Ottery St Mary - Credit: Liz Williams

This year’s Advent windows are also a tribute to one of the street’s residents, Chris Lane, who died this year. 

Liz said: “Chris was the heart and soul of the street and was always involved in all events we did, and was always looking out for her neighbours. 

“She and her husband Rod became good friends to many, and she will be missed by all. 

“The street Advent was something Chris loved being involved in, so this year we will be lighting up our windows again in her memory.” 

Illuminated windows in Gerway Close, Ottery St Mary

Illuminated windows in Gerway Close, Ottery St Mary - Credit: Liz Williams

The initiative is also raising money for Devon Air Ambulance. Ottery residents are invited to come and see the illuminated windows and make a donation to the charity; Gerway Close residents will have collection tins available for visitors, or they can donate via a GoFundMe page

Liz said: “We hope to spread some happiness and Christmas cheer and raise some funds for this amazing charity in the honour of a wonderful lady. We look forward to seeing you all.” 

Illuminated Advent window in Gerway Close, Ottery St Mary

Illuminated Advent window in Gerway Close, Ottery St Mary - Credit: Liz Williams


East Devon News
Ottery St Mary News

