Road remains closed near Ottery
PUBLISHED: 14:54 15 March 2019 | UPDATED: 15:55 15 March 2019
The main road into Ottery has been closed after an incident involving a cement lorry and power cables.
A police spokesman said the lorry went into a ditch on Exeter Road and knocked down a telephone pole.
The incident was reported to police at 9.55am today (Friday March 15) and the road is still closed at Daisymount.
The spokesman added the male driver was not injured and a recovery truck remains on the scene.
UPDATE: The road has now been cleared,
