Road remains closed near Ottery

The accident on the B3174 involving a cement lorry involved and fallen power cables. Picture Ottery St Mary Police Archant

The main road into Ottery has been closed after an incident involving a cement lorry and power cables.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

A police spokesman said the lorry went into a ditch on Exeter Road and knocked down a telephone pole.

The incident was reported to police at 9.55am today (Friday March 15) and the road is still closed at Daisymount.

The spokesman added the male driver was not injured and a recovery truck remains on the scene.

UPDATE: The road has now been cleared,