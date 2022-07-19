Sainsburys Ottery camera-controlled restrictions recommended for approval

Cameras and new signs could be installed at the Sainsbury's car park - Credit: Google/EDDC

Plans for updated illuminated signs and mounted cameras at Ottery St Mary Sainsbury's car park have now been recommended for approval by East Devon District Council (EDDC).

Planning officers from EDDC have suggested that proposals for non-illuminated signage and mounted cameras in the Sainsbury's Car park should be approved by the council planning committee when it meets on Tuesday, July 26.

The proposal would see cameras installed to monitor parking within the car park and to ensure a two-hour time limit is enforced during Sainsbury's opening hours.

Initially, concerns were raised over the possibility of parking also being restricted outside of the supermarket's operational hours, however, the officer's report to the planning committee said: “Currently car park users (not exclusively Sainsbury's customers) can use the car park for free for up to two hours during store opening hours and without a time limited thereafter. It is not proposed to amend these operational hours.

“During the course both applications amended plans were received which changed the wording on the signage to remove reference to the car parking being for customers only.”

The camera column would be four metres in height and the cameras will be positioned to the entrance and exit of the car park to monitor vehicles entering and leaving the car park.

The plans have been widely objected to by Ottery St Mary Town Council, with councillor Richard Copus, head of the planning committee, having to go back and forwards with Euro Car Parks - the operator of the camera system - in recent months.

Mayor Cllr Vicky Johns said during a planning committee meeting last month (June, 22) she had 'grave concerns' about the use of number plate recognition cameras.

However, EDDC planning officers are satisfied there is no planning reason to refuse the application and recommended approval subject to standard advertisement conditions.

The planning officer's report said: "The proposed adverts, columns and cameras would not have a detrimental impact upon the character of the area or the Conservation area and would not result in any highway safety concerns or harm to the amenity of neighbouring residents. As such, both applications are recommended for approval."

The planning committee's virtual consultative meeting will take place at 9.30am via Zoom on Tuesday, July 26.