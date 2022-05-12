Cameras - and two-hour limit - plan for supermarket car park

Cameras and new signs could be installed at the Sainsbury's car park - Credit: Google/EDDC

Plans to install cameras in an Ottery car park have been submitted.

Sainsbury's wants to install a four metre-high column to host CCTV cameras in the car park of its Hind Street store.

Planning applications, made by Alder king on behalf of the supermarket giant, also include plans for 13 signs around the car park detailing the rules.

The signs will outline conditions of parking at the store - giving Sainsbury's shoppers two hours of free parking.

Example signs included in the application say: "Camera controlled parking with a 2 hour parking restriction."

They add: "We are using ANPR cameras and/or handheld cameras to capture images of vehicle number plates and to calculate the length of stay."

The signs go on to add that those found in breach of the conditions face a parking charge notice of £70.

Ottery St Mary Town Council will consider the application at a meeting on Monday (May 16).

The council's Planning Committee will gather at The Station Community Hub from 6pm and members of the public are welcome to attend.

For more details, and to comment on the application, log on to www.eastdevon.gov.uk/planning and search for application reference 22/0587/FUL.