Firefighters tackle car fire at Ottery supermarket

Dan Wilkins

Published: 3:09 PM May 25, 2022
A car was deliberately set on fire in Sainsbury’s car park, Ottery St Mary in the early hours of Wednesday (May 25) morning. 

A fire engine from Ottery responded shortly before 3am after a local resident reported that she could see flames from their house. 

The fire happened in the car park of the Sainsbury’s supermarket in Hind Street. 

Devon and Somerset Fire and Rescue crews reported that the fire was well alight when they arrived but was under control with two firefighters in breathing apparatus using a hose reel jet to extinguish the fire. 

A fire service spokesman said duty of care was left in the hands of police for investigation purposes.  

Devon and Cornwall Police have been contacted for comment. 

