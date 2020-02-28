Full-to-capacity Scouting group - with a waiting list of more than 70 children - seeks volunteer help

Youngsters in Ottery are missing out on opportunities to learn important life lessons - unless more help comes forward for a full-to-capacity scouting group.

With a waiting list of more than 70 children, leaders at 1st Ottery Scouts are calling for more volunteer support to help meet the growing demand.

Scout leader John Green said the group is hoping to recruit five more volunteers to assist with the current team of 45 working across all the sections, which comprise 200 young people aged six to 18. He said: "There are 70 people on the waiting list who want to experience what the 200 currently are.

"We are developing the young people of today into the citizens of tomorrow.

"The more volunteers we have, the better range of activities we can offer."

Anyone who can help the group by becoming a volunteer can email gsl@otteryscouts.org.uk for more information about the role.

Mr Green added: "No experience is necessary."