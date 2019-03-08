An evening of music with the Ottery St Mary Silver Band

Ottery St Mary Silver Band. Picture: Kevin Bearne Archant

A variety of well-known songs in different styles, including a section by the Brass Class training band

An evening of entertaining music is on offer when the Ottery St Mary Silver Band perform at The Institute, Ottery St Mary, on Friday, May 17.

The programme includes Amazing Grace, Skyfall, Mr Blue Sky and MacArthur Park. Fans of the film Brassed Off will enjoy Death or Glory and Clog Dance.

For blues fans, there will be the bass trombone solo Lazy Bones Blues. Also included are the big band Sing, Sing, Sing and the overture from Suppé's Light Cavalry operetta.

Brass Class, the training band for newer musicians, will also be playing some of their favourites from this year's repertoire, including John Brown's March; a compilation of four popular melodies; Colors of the Wind from Disney's Pocahontas; and a medley from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Tickets are £7 for adults and £3.50 for under 16s, available from Malcolm on 01404 234 330, the Ottery branch of Gilbert Stephens LLP, Seasons Tea Rooms in Ottery or on the door, subject to availability.