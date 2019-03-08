Advanced search

An evening of music with the Ottery St Mary Silver Band

PUBLISHED: 17:05 08 May 2019

Ottery St Mary Silver Band. Picture: Kevin Bearne

Ottery St Mary Silver Band. Picture: Kevin Bearne

Archant

A variety of well-known songs in different styles, including a section by the Brass Class training band

An evening of entertaining music is on offer when the Ottery St Mary Silver Band perform at The Institute, Ottery St Mary, on Friday, May 17.

The programme includes Amazing Grace, Skyfall, Mr Blue Sky and MacArthur Park. Fans of the film Brassed Off will enjoy Death or Glory and Clog Dance.

For blues fans, there will be the bass trombone solo Lazy Bones Blues. Also included are the big band Sing, Sing, Sing and the overture from Suppé's Light Cavalry operetta.

Brass Class, the training band for newer musicians, will also be playing some of their favourites from this year's repertoire, including John Brown's March; a compilation of four popular melodies; Colors of the Wind from Disney's Pocahontas; and a medley from Joseph and the Amazing Technicolor Dreamcoat.

Tickets are £7 for adults and £3.50 for under 16s, available from Malcolm on 01404 234 330, the Ottery branch of Gilbert Stephens LLP, Seasons Tea Rooms in Ottery or on the door, subject to availability.

Most Read

Road cleared after van collision in Sidmouth

Thieves have broken into two Weston businesses. Picture: Mark Atherton

Safety barrier to be removed but business hopes for yellow line solution

Selywn Kussman with the temporary bollards in Seafield Road. Ref shs 18 19TI 3550. Picture: Terry Ife

Megan says goodbye to long locks for charity

Megan Waterfield before and after her hair cut. Picture: Julia Waterfield

EAST DEVON ELECTIONS 2019: Shake-up in two Ottery wards as voters opt for change

The old Town Hall building in Ottery. Ref sho 14-16TI 8476. Picture: Terry Ife

Dom on the move, Sidmouth cricketer heads on loan

Dom Bess of Somerset will be joining Yorkshire County Cricket Club on a month loan. Here he is pictured during Day 4 of the Specsavers County Championship Division 1 match between Somerset and Yorkshire at the Cooper Associates County Ground on April 30, 2018 in Taunton, England. Photo: Alex Davidson

