Ottery speeding tractor concerns to be raised with police

PUBLISHED: 17:00 23 September 2020

A tractor being driven on a road. Picture: Getty Images

photoschmidt 2017

Concerns have been raised about tractors being driven dangerously through Ottery.

The issue was discussed by the town council after a local resident reported the problem to Cllr Richard Copus.

Councillors heard that there had been cases of tractors being driven at around 30mph and sometimes mounting pavements at speed, which they said was ‘highly dangerous’.

But they thought the culprits were not local farmers, but contractors working for them.

At the meeting, on September 7, it was agreed that Cllr Copus should write to the police to let them know about the problem, and ask for action to be taken.

Speaking afterwards, Cllr Copus said he thought the complaint related to a specific period in the spring of this year and that speeding tractors were not an ongoing issue.

But he said the police should be made aware of it so that they could take action if it happens again.

