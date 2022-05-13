News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Car boot sale at Ottery Football Club this May

Adam Manning

Published: 5:44 PM May 13, 2022
Updated: 5:52 PM May 13, 2022
Ottery St Mary AFC in the Easter sunshine

Ottery St Mary Football Club car boot sale on May 22. - Credit: Ottery St Mary AFC

Ottery St Mary Football Club is holding a car boot sale to raise money for Hospiscare Exeter and East Devon. 

Next Sunday, (May 22) between 10am and 2pm at Ottery St Mary Football Club ground, people will be able to head down and grab a bargain, all money raised will be split between Hospiscare Exeter and East Devon and Ottery St Mary AFC.

Hospiscare Exeter, Mid & East Devon is registered by the Care Quality Commission to provide specialist palliative care, and employs the medical and nursing staff. 

The charity runs the ward and day services at Searle House, Exeter, and day services AT Kings House, Honiton. Community services are also offered which include Hopsicare@Home.  

Tickets cost £2 per person with under 16s admitted for free. £8 per car. For more information or to book a car boot slot on the day, call 07488 275 113 or email osmafcevents1@gmail.com.


East Devon News
Sidmouth News
Ottery St Mary News

