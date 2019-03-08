Ottery Hospital will not close, says Government

Ottery Hospital is safe says Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Terry Ife/Contributed Archant

There are no plans to close Ottery St Mary Hospital, says the Government.

A copy of the letter from Matt Hancock to Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Sir Hugo Swire A copy of the letter from Matt Hancock to Sir Hugo Swire. Picture: Sir Hugo Swire

Matt Hancock, Secretary of State for Health and Social Care, has confirmed the building will not closed in a letter to the current East Devon MP.

Sir Hugo Swire said: "It is quite clear from this that Ottery St Mary Hospital has a future. I am delighted that I have managed to secure this after several months of lobbying the Department for Health and Social Care.

"I hope that Claire Wright will not seek to stir up more anxiety about its future.

"For too long, the future of the hospital has been the subject of false rumours. I therefore hope that local constituents and the press alike will realise this is not the hot political news it is often made out to be.

"As Ottery St Mary Hospital transitions towards a health and wellbeing hub, we will have more services - mental health, dementia support, gym classes - to better serve the needs of local people.

"Across the country, we are building more community hospitals, not closing them. The PM is delivering an additional £33.9 billion for our NHS to make sure our frontline services have the funding they need."