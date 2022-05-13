Ottery St Mary gearing up for Queens jubilations

Ottery St Mary town might look quiet here but just wait until the June bank holiday. - Credit: Adam Manning.

Ottery St Mary is gearing up for the Queens Platinum Jubilee this May.

A series of events will take place, starting on Thursday, June 2, right through the weekend to Sunday, June 5.

First off on Thursday, there will be a coronation concert and reception at St Mary's Church from 7pm, followed by a torch-lit parade through Ottery St Mary at 8.30pm.

The following day, (Friday, June 3) there is a picnic in the park from noon onwards with food, bar, games, and live music from 7.30pm at King of Clubs -- a self-contained music venue at the Kings Arms which can hold 150 people. It will feature local bands artists, the line-up is set to be announced soon.

On Saturday, (June 4) a 1960s style tea dance will be at the Institute from 7.30pm, tickets are £2 and are available from local stores, Roberts, Curious Otter and the council offices.

And finally, onto Sunday, (June 5) where Ottery St Mary Cricket Club will take on Tipton St John from 2.pm. To end the festivities a community family party is going ahead at St Mary's' Church from 2pm to 4pm.















