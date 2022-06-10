Ottery events mark the Queens Jubilee

Singers entertain the crowd at the picnic in the park o Friday. - Credit: Ottery Town Council.

The people of Ottery St Mary came together to celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee with events organised by the town council.

A working group was set up by the council in 2020 and members have worked tirelessly to ensure Ottery commemorated this momentous occasion.

Cllr Vicky Johns, Rob McGovern, Eva White, Mike Down, Norma Palmer, Nigel Fowler, Lyn Shaw, Tina Samosa Lady, Juliet Squire and the council office staff all helped the weekend of events to happen.

The whole town came together with bunting and flags put up around town and community bunting displayed around St Mary’s Church.

There was a high turnout for the lighting of the Beacon at the Millennium Green on Thursday (June 2).

The town council thanked the Tar Barrellers, the Scouts, Brownies, Guides and members of the public who joined the parade which included Ottery Fire Service and a vintage fire engine.

This was followed by a picnic in the park on Friday (June 3) at the Land of Canaan.

A town council spokesman said the event was really well supported and there were garden games and live music from The Bchir Sisters.

The commemorative events finished off on Sunday (June 5) with a vintage cricket match – Ottery St Mary Cricket Club vs Tipton St John Cricket Club. An enjoyable afternoon was had by all – especially by Ottery who won the match.