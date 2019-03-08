Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter
Gallery

The King's School prom 2019: glitz, glamour and tractors

PUBLISHED: 13:52 27 June 2019 | UPDATED: 14:06 27 June 2019

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

Alex Walton

Putting on the glitz. Students step out for their prom at Woodbury Park Hotel. (Gallery 3 of 3).

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

Gallery 1 | Gallery 2

Having a ball. Did you attend The King's School prom last night (Wednesday, June 26)?

Check out our galleries and see if you can spot yourself!

More: Visit our photo ordering site to order prints.

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

King's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex WaltonKing's School prom night, 2019. Picture: Alex Walton

Related articles

Most Read

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Don’t let your dog play with sticks’ warning after Barney undergoes emergency surgery

Kate Wilson and Barney who had an emergency dental operation thanks to Raddenstiles. Picture: Adrian Baverstock

Little pig goes wee wee wee all the way home: mirco-pig escapes in Sidmouth

Could not believe my eyes

Woman found after search around Sidmouth

Sidmouth Lifeboat prepares to launch. Picture: Ian Lange

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Heavyweight mammoth tooth discovered in garden - but how did it get there?

Colin Boynton, Stephen and Stella Huyshe-Shires and Ann Tanner with the 5.5kilo mammoth tooth found in their garden. Picture: Clarissa Place

Surfs up! New shop to help people ride the waves

Jurassic Paddle Sport owner Guy Russell has opened a surf shop, pictured with Jenny Kim and Maddie Todd outside the shop in Libra Court. Picture: Clarissa Place

‘Don’t let your dog play with sticks’ warning after Barney undergoes emergency surgery

Kate Wilson and Barney who had an emergency dental operation thanks to Raddenstiles. Picture: Adrian Baverstock

Little pig goes wee wee wee all the way home: mirco-pig escapes in Sidmouth

Could not believe my eyes

Woman found after search around Sidmouth

Sidmouth Lifeboat prepares to launch. Picture: Ian Lange

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Captain’s Fun Day enjoyed by all and raises a significant sum for charity

The winning team from the Sidmouth Captain’s Fun day; Luke Perry, John Jones, David Bater and Duncan Taylor - the quartet also won the best dressed men's team prize. Picture SGC

Rudolph half-century as Ottery 2nds go down at Bradninch

Ottery St Mary 2nd Xi skipper Eddie Rudolph raises his bat after reaching a half century in his side's Tolchards Devon League E Division East game at Bradninch. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Sidmouth Gig Club undertake Sandy Cove ‘clean-up’

Sidmouth Gig Club crew at Sandy Cove all set for the beach clean-up. Picture SIDMOUTH GIG CLUB

Historic Vehicle Gathering at Powderham Castle

Beautiful old cars at the Historic Vehicle Gathering. Picture: Crash Box Club

Cricket: Somerset legend Trescothick to retire

Somerset player Marcus Trescothick will retire at the end of the season (pic Nick Potts/PA)
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists