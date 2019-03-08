Advanced search

Digital Decoded

'Dirty' and 'hidden' sign to be moved to new location

PUBLISHED: 17:00 10 August 2019

A close up of the Ottery St Mary sign which is set to be moved. Picture: Richard Copus

A close up of the Ottery St Mary sign which is set to be moved. Picture: Richard Copus

Archant

A hidden sign welcoming motorists into Ottery will be resited after comments it could not be seen.

The sign in its current location is slightly blocked by hedgerow as motorists come into the town. Picture: Richard CopusThe sign in its current location is slightly blocked by hedgerow as motorists come into the town. Picture: Richard Copus

The town council agreed on Monday, August 5, the Ottery St Mary sign outside the Claremont Field development would be better placed further down Sidmouth Road. Councillor Richard Copus said the sign was almost 'totally hidden' and obscured behind hedgerow and the nearby Ottery in Bloom sign.

The council will ask Devon County Council to move the sign down the verge and request it is cleaned.

Cllr Copus told the meeting: "There is a lovely Ottery in Bloom sign that has been there for a few years. There are lovely flowers in front of it.

"The sign behind it is almost totally hidden, not particularly by the Ottery in Bloom sign. It just should not have been put back there when Claremont Field was built.

The section of land the council plan to move the sign to. Picture: Richard CopusThe section of land the council plan to move the sign to. Picture: Richard Copus

"It's dirty, its out at an angle, you cannot see it and it's crammed in there. It's much to close to the Ottery In Bloom sign and vice versa.

"The logical thing to do is now that Gerway Close has been built is to move the sign.

"As people come into Ottery by the built up area they see that sign quite clearly by the lamppost that says Ottery St Mary.

"The twinners a couple of days ago commented on it and said they could not see that Ottery was twinned with Pont-de-Evec. It seems to make sense unless anyone has got any objections."

Most Read

Sidmouth Folk Festival’s torchlight procession and firework display cancelled

A previous torchlight procession.

First design revealed as Rockfish submit application for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Missing Ottery boy, 11, found half a mile from home after residents comb the streets until 2am

Residents of Ottery combed the streets to help find a missing boy. Picture: Terry Ife

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

Picture: Getty Images

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Sidmouth Folk Festival’s torchlight procession and firework display cancelled

A previous torchlight procession.

First design revealed as Rockfish submit application for Drill Hall

The first look at Rockfish's planning application for Sidmouth's Drill Hall. Picture: Grainge Architects

Missing Ottery boy, 11, found half a mile from home after residents comb the streets until 2am

Residents of Ottery combed the streets to help find a missing boy. Picture: Terry Ife

Rainstorm could affect various events this week

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

These roads in Sidmouth could be hit with new restrictions

Picture: Getty Images

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

New fitness studio opens in Sidmouth

Lauren Clapp of LC Fitness. Ref shs 32 19TI 9893. Picture: Terry Ife

‘Dirty’ and ‘hidden’ sign to be moved to new location

A close up of the Ottery St Mary sign which is set to be moved. Picture: Richard Copus

Which bands will the organiser of the Beautiful Days festival be making sure he doesn’t miss?

Skunk Anansie, headlining on Friday night. Picture: Tom Barnes

Devonians needed to take part in new More4 Devon and Cornwall series

Exmoor farmer Cyril Cole near South Molton featured on the last More4 series of Devon & Cornwall as he talked of his efforts to create wildflower meadows. Picture: True North

Cutting to the Chase in the world of art

Jane Wimsett, of Georgian House Framing and Gallery, chose a woodcut by the late Japanese artist Tadashi Nakayama called ‘Girl in the Wind’. Picture: Alison Summerfield
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists