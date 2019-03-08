'Dirty' and 'hidden' sign to be moved to new location

A close up of the Ottery St Mary sign which is set to be moved. Picture: Richard Copus Archant

A hidden sign welcoming motorists into Ottery will be resited after comments it could not be seen.

The sign in its current location is slightly blocked by hedgerow as motorists come into the town. Picture: Richard Copus The sign in its current location is slightly blocked by hedgerow as motorists come into the town. Picture: Richard Copus

The town council agreed on Monday, August 5, the Ottery St Mary sign outside the Claremont Field development would be better placed further down Sidmouth Road. Councillor Richard Copus said the sign was almost 'totally hidden' and obscured behind hedgerow and the nearby Ottery in Bloom sign.

The council will ask Devon County Council to move the sign down the verge and request it is cleaned.

Cllr Copus told the meeting: "There is a lovely Ottery in Bloom sign that has been there for a few years. There are lovely flowers in front of it.

"The sign behind it is almost totally hidden, not particularly by the Ottery in Bloom sign. It just should not have been put back there when Claremont Field was built.

The section of land the council plan to move the sign to. Picture: Richard Copus The section of land the council plan to move the sign to. Picture: Richard Copus

"It's dirty, its out at an angle, you cannot see it and it's crammed in there. It's much to close to the Ottery In Bloom sign and vice versa.

"The logical thing to do is now that Gerway Close has been built is to move the sign.

"As people come into Ottery by the built up area they see that sign quite clearly by the lamppost that says Ottery St Mary.

"The twinners a couple of days ago commented on it and said they could not see that Ottery was twinned with Pont-de-Evec. It seems to make sense unless anyone has got any objections."