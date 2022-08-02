News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Ottery skatepark CLOSED

Adam Manning

Published: 12:46 PM August 2, 2022
Updated: 12:52 PM August 2, 2022
Ottery skatepark. Picture: Ottery Station - Credit: Archant

Ottery St Mary skatepark is now closed until further notice, and all members of the committee running it have resigned.  

It was announced on Saturday (July, 29), on Facebook, that the skatepark was to close. 

On a separate social media post, Ottery Town Council announced all members of the public committee have resigned from the position. 

It is currently unclear why they resigned or what is going to happen with the park.  

Posting on social media, a spokesperson for Ottery Town Council said: “Ottery St Mary Town Council has done everything possible to support the group but unfortunately for whatever reason they have been unable to deliver a sustainable plan. 

“We will now do everything possible to ensure that the skatepark can be reopened as soon as possible. There are some legal and safety issues we will need to address first.  

“We apologise if there is any inconvenience caused by the skatepark committee closing the park at this time.” 

Anyone who would be interested in helping the town council form a new skatepark group should contact the council at enquiries@otterystmary-tc.gov.uk 


