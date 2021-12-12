'The word volunteer has Ottery written all over it!'

Opinion

For a town of around 4,898 inhabitants – according to the 2011 census - Ottery St Mary has one of the highest numbers of volunteer organisations in the area.

According to the present records - please keep in mind newer ones are continuously added to this figure - there are around 62 volunteer and charity organisations providing an invaluable service to the community in this quiet town in the South West of England.

Volunteering is not new to Ottery and a reminder of those early days of volunteering is our ever-popular pub, The Volunteer Inn, opened in 1810 as a recruitment centre for the Napoleonic War, as well as a hostelry and dwelling.

During the recent pandemic, volunteers in Ottery provided and still do, a great service of support to those who in a way couldn’t fend for themselves, with vital services such as collection of prescriptions from the pharmacy, food shopping, or something as simple as to make others aware they were fine and well looked after.

Some of the most vital services in town and the organisation of traditional events are well looked after by volunteers who give their time, skills and hard work to make them efficient and extremely popular services and community events.

Among others, the volunteers at the new Library, Tourist Information Centre, Friends of Ottery Library, the Help Scheme, Carnival & Tar Barrel Committee, the Later Life Forum, Pixie Day, the Heritage Museum, not forgetting those helping with the cycling and other sporting events taking place in town, such as the OSM King & Queen of the Mountain and the Rotary Run.

Many times when we touch the volunteering subject in the group, we feel transported to the opening ceremony of the 2012 Olympics. The Olympic opening ceremony as we know is a ‘great opportunity for each host city and country to publicise their icons, promote their image and identity and showcase the country’s culture and tradition at the regional and national level’.

In 2012 the principal sections of the artistic display represented Britain's Industrial Revolution, National Health Service, literary heritage, popular music and culture, and were noted for their vibrant storytelling and use of music.

It was quoted by many ‘the best ever’. We wonder, if we were giving the same opportunity to show the world what lies behind the name Ottery St Mary, would we be able to surpass the 2012 Summer Olympics open ceremony?

We dare to say yes. We have plenty of history and culture to show what it is essentially Ottregian and get the world to turn their eyes to Ottery St Catchpole.

We have renowned poets such as Coleridge; also Tar Barrels, a tradition dating from the 17th century; Pixie Day, a legend originated in the early days of Christianity; St Mary’s Church, a miniature of Exeter Cathedral; John Coke’s ghost, murdered in 1632; the 1866 Great Fire and the air crash in 1980; the Old Ottery Song; Kubla Kahn at the Land of Canaan, the longest poem written on stone and why not, a media appearance in Series 3 Episode 4 of “Cabin Pressure”.

What we believe, being of outstanding value to this town, is the incredible community spirit reflected in the volunteering organisations mentioned at the beginning.

A true Ottregian community spirit always ready to give a hand and to make us proud of what we can do when it is needed. We at the Action Group thank them for their invaluable service and wish them a very successful 2022.

For further information visit https://sites.google.com/view/osm-friends-of-phyllis-baxter/other-services