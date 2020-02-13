Avid reader Reef whizzes through his Booktrack journey at Ottery Library

Avid reader Reef L'Estrange completed his Booktrack Challenge at Ottery St Mary Library in just six months.

On Saturday, February 1, an avid young reader and regular visitor to Ottery St Mary Library, Reef L'Estrange, came to the end of his speedy Booktrack journey.

The popular Booktrack Challenge encourages youngsters to read 100 books and discuss the content of the pages with library staff along the way.

Ten-year-old, Reef, a pupil at West Hill Primary School is a passionate reader and completed the challenge in just six months.

During his Booktrack journey he read broadly, and included books written by Anthony Horowitz, Philip Reeve and Michelle Paver. The keen reader especially loved the series Percy Jackson, Artemis Fowl, Tintin and Asterix. Reef's favourite series was 'Secret Breakers' by H L Dennis.

Staff at the library in Ottery said they would miss their regular discussions with Reef as he was such an enthusiastic reviewer of books. At the end of the challenge, he was awarded with a special golden badge and certificate, and a family day pass to Wildwood Escot.

