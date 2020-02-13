Advanced search

Avid reader Reef whizzes through his Booktrack journey at Ottery Library

PUBLISHED: 12:00 15 February 2020

Regular visitor to Ottery St Mary Library, Reef L'Estrange,

Regular visitor to Ottery St Mary Library, Reef L'Estrange,

Archant

Avid reader Reef L'Estrange completed his Booktrack Challenge at Ottery St Mary Library in just six months.

On Saturday, February 1, an avid young reader and regular visitor to Ottery St Mary Library, Reef L'Estrange, came to the end of his speedy Booktrack journey.

The popular Booktrack Challenge encourages youngsters to read 100 books and discuss the content of the pages with library staff along the way.

Ten-year-old, Reef, a pupil at West Hill Primary School is a passionate reader and completed the challenge in just six months.

During his Booktrack journey he read broadly, and included books written by Anthony Horowitz, Philip Reeve and Michelle Paver. The keen reader especially loved the series Percy Jackson, Artemis Fowl, Tintin and Asterix. Reef's favourite series was 'Secret Breakers' by H L Dennis.

Staff at the library in Ottery said they would miss their regular discussions with Reef as he was such an enthusiastic reviewer of books. At the end of the challenge, he was awarded with a special golden badge and certificate, and a family day pass to Wildwood Escot.

See www.librariesunlimited.org.uk

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Seafront wall survives ‘significant’ test posed by Storm Ciara

The test glass panel in Sidmouth stood up to Storm Ciara. Picture: East Devon District Council

Tourist’s terror as he claims man threatened him with weapon on Sidmouth seafront

Sidmouth, Port Royal. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 0970-03-12AW

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock

Warning over Otter Valley dog walking hotspots after suspected Alabama Rot case

Mutter's Moor. Picture: Alex Walton

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Gang of thieves targets supermarket shoppers in east Devon

Seafront wall survives ‘significant’ test posed by Storm Ciara

The test glass panel in Sidmouth stood up to Storm Ciara. Picture: East Devon District Council

Tourist’s terror as he claims man threatened him with weapon on Sidmouth seafront

Sidmouth, Port Royal. Picture by Alex Walton. Ref shs 0970-03-12AW

Drivers warned of hazardous road conditions during Storm Ciara

Picture: Thinkstock

Warning over Otter Valley dog walking hotspots after suspected Alabama Rot case

Mutter's Moor. Picture: Alex Walton

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth runners embrace the challenge of ‘The Battle of Woodbury Common’

The Mighty Green team before being blown around in the Battle of Woodbury Common. Picture; SRC

Storm Dennis wipes out the local Saturday sporting schedule

Football and rugby Saturday night round-up picture. Picture STEVE BIRLEY

Review: ‘Powerful’ production of Korczak, by Sidmouth Youth Theatre

Sidmouth Youth Theatre's production of korczak. Ref shs 06 20TI 7657. Picture: Terry Ife

Avid reader Reef whizzes through his Booktrack journey at Ottery Library

Regular visitor to Ottery St Mary Library, Reef L'Estrange,

Storm Dennis set to batter Devon this weekend

There were huge waves in Ilfracombe as the legacy of Storm Ciara battered the town on Tuesday morning (February 11). Picture: Marion Callaghan
Drive 24