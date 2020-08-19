New trustee needed to join ‘enthusiastic’ team at Ottery Station

The search is on for a new trustee for the Ottery Station Community Hub and Youth Centre, as it moves into an ‘exciting’ phase.

The centre has just reopened after the coronavirus lockdown, and the committee are in the process of incorporating Ottery Skatepark into the Ottery Station charity.

They also hope to reopen the youth centre early next year, with a weekly club for young people to be run by Youth Genesis.

The chair of Ottery Station, Mac Dick, said: “We see a really exciting future ahead with a great community hub offering excellent facilities for people of all ages and to a wide variety of user groups in and around Ottery St Mary.

“We would love to hear from anybody who might be interested in joining our enthusiastic team of trustees. We are looking for someone who would be happy to also be involved in helping with some of the day to day activities around the management of the site.”

Email MacDick1@aol.com for more information.