Advanced search

Ottery diploma student recognised for 'remarkable dedication' in Exeter College awards

PUBLISHED: 12:00 31 January 2020 | UPDATED: 12:57 31 January 2020

Matt Roach from Exeter Airport, Rachael Davis, Sir Steve Smith, vice-chancellor of Exeter University, and college principal John Laramy. Picture: Rob Coombe

Matt Roach from Exeter Airport, Rachael Davis, Sir Steve Smith, vice-chancellor of Exeter University, and college principal John Laramy. Picture: Rob Coombe

Rob Coombe

An Ottery St Mary woman who studied for a professional qualification at Exeter College has been recognised in its student awards.

Spectacular lighting inside Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Rob CoombeSpectacular lighting inside Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Rob Coombe

Rachael Davis was given the Professional Learner award for 'remarkable dedication' to her diploma in therapeutic counselling.

The ceremony at Exeter Cathedral also marked 50 years since the college was named the UK's first tertiary college - one incorporating the secondary school sixth form, and vocational courses.

Ms Davis said: "It's absolutely amazing to be here.

"The setting is incredible and to be able to share being part of the 50th anniversary celebration is amazing.

The event also celebrated 50 years as a tertiary college. Picture: Rob CoombeThe event also celebrated 50 years as a tertiary college. Picture: Rob Coombe

"I definitely wasn't expecting an award.

"I received a gold envelope to invite me here and I had to read it a few times to process it and realise that, actually, I've got an award and that was a lovely feeling.

"It's great to be recognised and be here tonight."

Awards were presented to 19 other students from the 'class of 2019', recognising achievements in further and higher education, apprenticeships and personal triumph over adversity.

Stunning lighting effects transformed Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Rob CoombeStunning lighting effects transformed Exeter Cathedral. Picture: Rob Coombe

Most Read

REFUSED: Plans to build seven homes in heart of Sidmouth would cause ‘unacceptable loss’ of privacy

Plans to build seven homes above Housewares in Fore Street, Sidmouth, have been refused. Picture: Google

Food and families festival organisers defend move away from town centre

Ottery St Mary Food and Families Festival.

Announcement regarding the obituaries in this week’s Sidmouth Herald

The Sidmouth Herald masthead logo

Fraudsters impersonate police in cash scam across East Devon

The police leaflet about the scam. Picture: Philippa Davies

‘Star’ joiners carving out an impressive career

Louis Adey and Regan Meadowcroft with the example of their work that earned them their certificates. Picture: Philippa Davies

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

REFUSED: Plans to build seven homes in heart of Sidmouth would cause ‘unacceptable loss’ of privacy

Plans to build seven homes above Housewares in Fore Street, Sidmouth, have been refused. Picture: Google

Food and families festival organisers defend move away from town centre

Ottery St Mary Food and Families Festival.

Announcement regarding the obituaries in this week’s Sidmouth Herald

The Sidmouth Herald masthead logo

Fraudsters impersonate police in cash scam across East Devon

The police leaflet about the scam. Picture: Philippa Davies

‘Star’ joiners carving out an impressive career

Louis Adey and Regan Meadowcroft with the example of their work that earned them their certificates. Picture: Philippa Davies

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth Rugby Club running a half-term rugby camp

The poster advertising the Sidmouth RFC half-term course. Picture: SRFC

Sidmouth runners in action at the SW Veterans Championship Race meeting

Ann Cole and John Sharples before the start of the South West Veterans Championships. Picture: SRC

Sidmouth seconds hit for six while the thirds are winners in a nine-goal thriller

Tipton net big point thanks to Bradley strike

Lucas at the double as SOHC men’s 4th XI suffer away defeat

Sidmouth and Ottery Hockey Club men's fourth team versus Chard B. 141219. Picture: Geoff Webber
Drive 24