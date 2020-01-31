Ottery diploma student recognised for 'remarkable dedication' in Exeter College awards

An Ottery St Mary woman who studied for a professional qualification at Exeter College has been recognised in its student awards.

Rachael Davis was given the Professional Learner award for 'remarkable dedication' to her diploma in therapeutic counselling.

The ceremony at Exeter Cathedral also marked 50 years since the college was named the UK's first tertiary college - one incorporating the secondary school sixth form, and vocational courses.

Ms Davis said: "It's absolutely amazing to be here.

"The setting is incredible and to be able to share being part of the 50th anniversary celebration is amazing.

"I definitely wasn't expecting an award.

"I received a gold envelope to invite me here and I had to read it a few times to process it and realise that, actually, I've got an award and that was a lovely feeling.

"It's great to be recognised and be here tonight."

Awards were presented to 19 other students from the 'class of 2019', recognising achievements in further and higher education, apprenticeships and personal triumph over adversity.