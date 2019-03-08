Future Carnival Queen Abigail doubles fundraising total
PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 June 2019
A brave 12-year-old from Ottery has doubled her fundraising target after ziplining along a Cornish quarry to raise money for the town's tar barrels and carnival.
Abigail Gibbons leapt from a height of 50 metres before zipping down a line at an adrenalin quarry in Liskeard on Saturday, June 1.
Her proud family watched on as she bravely went over the edge of a 50-metre cliff edge at the quarry, before descending down the 490 metre long zip wire.
She set herself the challenge to raise at least £150 for the events as she will be Carnival Queen in 2020.
Her mum Sarah said: "Abigail was nervous beforehand but extremely excited. She has exceeded her £150 goal and has almost hit £300. When she had finished she came running up the hill "can I do it again?!"
"Abigail is very thankful to everyone that has supported her, including the shops in Ottery that have had collecting tins for her. Everyone has been so kind and all for a very good cause."
