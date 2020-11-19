Fundraising page set up to keep flaming barrels rolling

Ottery Tar Barrels 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography Alex Walton

Ottery’s world famous flaming tar barrel tradition may not have taken place this month but that doesn’t stop plans being made for next year’s big night.

Eva White, secretary for Ottery Carnival Committee Picture: Eva White

In fact, efforts are already underway to raise money for the barrels to continue to roll on November 5, 2021. The carnival committee has set up a fundraising page which will help cover the enormous costs involved with laying on the spectacle.

Eva White, Ottery St Mary Carnival Committee secretary, said: “To raise money to support next year’s event we are asking for donations. Let’s all dig deep into our pockets and keep the barrels rolling.

“This tradition is ours and ours alone. If you have friends, family or colleagues that have visited and been blown away by our spectacular tradition then please share this with them.”

You can find the Ottery Tar Barrel fundraising page at: https://www.paypal.me/osmtarbarrels