Fundraising page set up to keep flaming barrels rolling

PUBLISHED: 06:15 20 November 2020

Ottery Tar Barrels 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Ottery Tar Barrels 2017. Picture: Alex Walton Photography

Alex Walton

Ottery’s world famous flaming tar barrel tradition may not have taken place this month but that doesn’t stop plans being made for next year’s big night.

Eva White, secretary for Ottery Carnival Committee Picture: Eva WhiteEva White, secretary for Ottery Carnival Committee Picture: Eva White

In fact, efforts are already underway to raise money for the barrels to continue to roll on November 5, 2021. The carnival committee has set up a fundraising page which will help cover the enormous costs involved with laying on the spectacle.

Eva White, Ottery St Mary Carnival Committee secretary, said: “To raise money to support next year’s event we are asking for donations. Let’s all dig deep into our pockets and keep the barrels rolling.

“This tradition is ours and ours alone. If you have friends, family or colleagues that have visited and been blown away by our spectacular tradition then please share this with them.”

You can find the Ottery Tar Barrel fundraising page at: https://www.paypal.me/osmtarbarrels

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald.

Sidmouth meteorologist who held top position in country shares her love of Sidmouth

Julia Slingo.

All of Sidmouth community is in this together

Shirley Sargent (of Utopia), Vincent Page (Antiques on High) and Ildiko Nagy (of Utopia) are in this together.

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

'John's love of people and running were infectious'

Sidmouth Running Club member John Perratt pictured at the Sid Vale Athletics meeting back in 2014. Ref shs 2693-21-14SH Picture by Simon Horn

Branscombe blacksmith forges ahead to be crowned national champion

Sending sparks flying in the anvil. Picture; Eric McDonald, National Trust Images

Sidmouth meteorologist who held top position in country shares her love of Sidmouth

Julia Slingo.

All of Sidmouth community is in this together

Shirley Sargent (of Utopia), Vincent Page (Antiques on High) and Ildiko Nagy (of Utopia) are in this together.

Covid-19 scam warning from Public Health Devon

Test and Trace scam Picture: Getty Images

‘John’s love of people and running were infectious’

Sidmouth Running Club member John Perratt pictured at the Sid Vale Athletics meeting back in 2014. Ref shs 2693-21-14SH Picture by Simon Horn

Branscombe blacksmith forges ahead to be crowned national champion

Sending sparks flying in the anvil. Picture; Eric McDonald, National Trust Images

