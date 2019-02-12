Ottery teen to head to Junior Rugby World Cup in Japan

Elliott Plance will be heading to Japan for the England squad taking part in the Junior Rugby World Cup. Picture: Theresa Plance Archant

A ‘rugby nut’ teenager will be heading to Japan this spring after being selected to represent England in the Junior Rugby World Cup.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Elliott Plance will be heading to Japan for the England squad taking part in the Junior Rugby World Cup. Picture: Theresa Plance Elliott Plance will be heading to Japan for the England squad taking part in the Junior Rugby World Cup. Picture: Theresa Plance

Elliott Plance, 17, is part of the 30-strong squad selected for the under 18s tournament this April to go up against international teams across the 10-day period.

He now needs to raise £1,500 in sponsorship to cover the trip and has organised sponsored events including a bike ride.

Altogether, the team is trying to raise £40,000 to fund the trip.

Elliott said: “Having grown up in Ottery and attended both the primary and The Kings School, I’m delighted that local businesses are willing to support me.”

His mum Theresa, who owns Salters Garage, added: “We’re a family of rugby nuts. This is an outstanding achievement and great life experience for him. Anything you can do to help, however small, would be greatly appreciated.”

If you would like to sponsor, contact the garage on 01404 812054.