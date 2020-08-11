Ottery panto called off, but summer plays to be rescheduled

Peter's Pan pantomime perfomed by Ottery Community Theatre. Picture: Alex Walton Alex Walton

Ottery Community Theatre’s January 2021 pantomime has been cancelled, but the group is working to reschedule a performance of one-act plays that had been due to take place this summer.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

The plays have been written by members of the theatre company and are now due to be staged in the summer of 2021.

The company would like to perform them indoors, to avoid weather complications, but if this is not possible an outdoor venue will be used.

A spokesman for Ottery Theatre Company said: “We have three very different plays in our midst and are very excited at the prospect of being able to put them on in some sort of capacity for everyone to enjoy.

“At the beginning of next year, if we can indeed go ahead with these plays, we will be looking for a considerable amount of people to cast them.

“So, if you’ve been itching to try something different or have always thought about trying out the stage this could be your moment.”

On the decision to cancel the pantomime, the spokesman said: “Unfortunately we, as Ottery Community Theatre committee, have decided that it would not be viable and/or safe to proceed with a pantomime in January 2021.

“I know this will be a huge disappointment to all those involved and to those who love and enjoy coming to watch our pantomimes, and we hope that it will only increase their want to come and watch our other planned productions and subsequently our next pantomime.”