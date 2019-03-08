Advanced search

Ottery to launch cycling club for all abilities

PUBLISHED: 07:00 06 June 2019

Ottery is looking to set up its own cycling club. Pictured are cyclists who competed in Ottery's first King and Queen of the Mountain hill climb in 2017. CREDIT: Phyllis Baxter

Ottery is looking to set up its own cycling club. Pictured are cyclists who competed in Ottery's first King and Queen of the Mountain hill climb in 2017. CREDIT: Phyllis Baxter

There are 'wheely' exciting times for keen cyclists as Ottery prepares to launch its first cycling club.

Organisers involved with the town's King and Queen of the Mountain Hill Climb and Tour of Britain exploits have begun work to start a club

The group would be called Ottery Wheelers CC with the aim to be inclusive for cyclists of all ages and abilities.

John Campion, who is a member of the steering group, said: "A message was sent out on Facebook to see if anyone would be interested in becoming a member of an Ottery cycling club. Almost immediately we have 20 responses.

"We would be looking to have a chairman, treasurer and secretary as a basis for moving forward. The general idea is we start off calling it Ottery Wheelers CC and it will be inclusive. Males, female, young persons will be able to come along on a Saturday and or a Sunday and they will be able to ride. It is for all standards and abilities."

The steering group hopes in future the club will be run by cyclists and possibly take on the organisation of the hill climb event.

The club has recently launched its own Facebook page and hopes in future to interact with members on Twitter and Instagram.

To join, search Ottery Wheelers on Facebook.

