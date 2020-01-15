Ottery town centre could be set for £10k funding boost

Ottery's town centre could be set for a £10,000 funding boost as part of an 'overhaul' of its appearance.

The money could be set aside from the town council's 2020-21 budget to allow projects to improve the 'presentation' of Mill Street to be match funded.

Councillor Stewart Lucas made the suggestion at a town council finance committee meeting and said the money could be used to improve the town centre.

The funding would allow the town council help small businesses make improvements to the way they appear in the town centre.

Cllr Lucas said: "We are in the process of setting up a new regeneration committee looking at how we can overhaul the overall town presentation itself and the general aesthetics of the town.

"All towns benefit from presenting well.

"It's tough for small businesses commercially to find the money for improvements some times, so if we can do something to support the town as a council that is something that should be regarded as positive."