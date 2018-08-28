Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

‘It’s an honour’ says Ottery’s new deputy mayor

PUBLISHED: 17:00 15 January 2019

Councillor Paul Carter has been appointed deputy mayor, pictured with mayor Paul Bartlett. Picture: Clarissa Place

Councillor Paul Carter has been appointed deputy mayor, pictured with mayor Paul Bartlett. Picture: Clarissa Place

Archant

Ottery’s new deputy mayor says he is honoured to take on the role.

Councillor Paul Carter was elected unopposed at Monday’s council meeting to take over from Josefina Gori, who stood down last month.

Members gave their full support saying the councillor deserved the recognition for his service to the council.

Councillor Carter has been representing the town for nearly 15 years and is also district councillor for the rural ward.

At the meeting, he thanked his predecessor for her hard work and said it was a privilege to take up the job,

Speaking to the Herald following his appointment, Cllr Carter said: “I think it is an honour to represent the town and a very honourable position.

“I do my best to support the mayor and keep up the good work that is going on.”

The councillor said he was keen to engage more young people with council work and encourage residents to stand in the local elections in May.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Death of Newton Poppleford farm worker in tractor crash was ‘unnecessary and caused by gross negligence’, court hears

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Ottery family’s holiday tragedy centre of documentary to help others process loss

Sio^n Roe now 22 is making a documentary about the death of his father when he was only 10 and hopes it can inspire others who have struggled with loss. Picture: Sio^n Roe

Father marries daughter at his Sidmouth church

Rev Alisatair McKenna with his daughter Lois en route to her wedding at his church in Sidmouth

Seal returns to Sidmouth’s coast

The seal was pictured near Jacob's Ladder. Picture: Agnieszka Orlowska

East Devon charity looking to rehome lurcher duo

ARC staff with lurchers Romeo and Julie. Ref shs 49 18TI 6328. Picture: Terry Ife

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth men bowl to superb win over Madeira

Sidmouth bowls mixed pairs competition. Ref shsp 23-17TI 3932. Picture: Terry Ife

‘It’s an honour’ says Ottery’s new deputy mayor

Councillor Paul Carter has been appointed deputy mayor, pictured with mayor Paul Bartlett. Picture: Clarissa Place

Trial update: Farm company ‘caused death’ of Newton Poppleford silage worker killed in trailer crash

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Roadworks continue to cause delays in Newton Poppleford

The roadworks are being caused by Wales and West Utilities as they trace and repair a gas escape. Picture: Google

New recognition opens doors for Sid Valley charity

Deirdre Hounsom,Keith Gillanders,Peter McGanley and Di Fuller of Sid Valley Help. Ref shs 02 19TI 8116. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists