‘It’s an honour’ says Ottery’s new deputy mayor

Councillor Paul Carter has been appointed deputy mayor, pictured with mayor Paul Bartlett. Picture: Clarissa Place Archant

Ottery’s new deputy mayor says he is honoured to take on the role.

Councillor Paul Carter was elected unopposed at Monday’s council meeting to take over from Josefina Gori, who stood down last month.

Members gave their full support saying the councillor deserved the recognition for his service to the council.

Councillor Carter has been representing the town for nearly 15 years and is also district councillor for the rural ward.

At the meeting, he thanked his predecessor for her hard work and said it was a privilege to take up the job,

Speaking to the Herald following his appointment, Cllr Carter said: “I think it is an honour to represent the town and a very honourable position.

“I do my best to support the mayor and keep up the good work that is going on.”

The councillor said he was keen to engage more young people with council work and encourage residents to stand in the local elections in May.