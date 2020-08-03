Plans to convert hotel rooms into flats set to be discussed by town council

The conversion of rooms at an Ottery pub is one of eight planning applications set to before Ottery St Mary Town Council.

The proposals to create five flats at the Kings Arms, in Gold Street, will be discussed by the town council’s planning committee when it meets virtually on Tuesday, August 4.

If the full and listed building consent applications is granted, the existing bar, lounge and skittles area will all be retained.

The application also allows for the provision of bin storage and bicycle parking as well new roof lights and installation of double glazing in existing window frames.

Also set to be discussed by the planning committee will be an application to convert the rear section of the former Colbert Hall, in Mill Street, into town houses.

The planning committee will also give their views on eight other applications including proposals for a new doorway and replacement windows at Roseys Chippy in Tip Hill.

Also on the agenda for discussion is an application to change an existing driveway in Wiggaton and retain an existing car parking space in Henry Gardens.

Councillors will also discuss change of use application to convert a unit at Finnimore Industrial Estate into a gym and plans for a side extension in Ridgeway.

A proposal to insert three ground-floor windows at The Old School in Sandhill Street will also be discussed by the committee.

One planning application has already been decided this week for Ottery.

The demolition of a garage to make way for an ancillary annexe has been approved.

Planning officers at East Devon District Council (EDDC) have given the green light to the application, for a property in the Fluxton area of Ottery, under delegated powers.

Ottery St Mary Town Council will record their recommendations on the applications before them before East Devon District Council makes the final decision.

The virtual meeting will take place at 7pm. For more information on how to join via the video conferencing app Zoom, go to the Ottery St Mary Town Council website.