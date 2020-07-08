Ottery town councillor steps down

An Ottery town councillor has resigned after nearly 10 years in the post.

Lyn Harding announced at the council meeting via Zoom on Monday, July 6 that she is retiring from her position as the councillor for Tipton St John.

Her resignation leaves the Tipton ward with no representative, after Geoff Pratt vacated his post at an earlier council meeting.

The council’s chief executive, Christine McIntyre, said: “Regrettably Ottery St Mary Town Council received two resignations recently from Geoff Pratt and Lyn Harding.

“Geoff was a councillor for six years and in his last year was appointed Deputy Mayor to the Town Council.

“Lyn was a councillor for nine years, having first been elected to the council in 2011.

“Both councillors represented the Tipton St John Ward and made an excellent contribution to the work of the town council and will be very much missed.

“They will be invited to a future town council meeting (when public meetings are resumed) where they will be presented with a certificate to thank them for their service to the town council.

“The council is currently co-opting for a councillor for Geoff`s seat. Once the statutory electoral processes have been gone through with regards to Lyn`s seat - and if it is in order to co-opt - then any interested party should contact Christine McIntyre, chief executive officer, via the town council’s website

“It is unlikely that the Tipton St John Ward will be without representation for long.”