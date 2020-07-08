Advanced search

Ottery town councillor steps down

PUBLISHED: 08:00 09 July 2020

Lyn Harding is standing in the Ottery Town Council elections for the Tipton St John ward. Picture: Lyn Harding

Lyn Harding is standing in the Ottery Town Council elections for the Tipton St John ward. Picture: Lyn Harding

Archant

An Ottery town councillor has resigned after nearly 10 years in the post.

Lyn Harding announced at the council meeting via Zoom on Monday, July 6 that she is retiring from her position as the councillor for Tipton St John.

Her resignation leaves the Tipton ward with no representative, after Geoff Pratt vacated his post at an earlier council meeting.

The council’s chief executive, Christine McIntyre, said: “Regrettably Ottery St Mary Town Council received two resignations recently from Geoff Pratt and Lyn Harding.

“Geoff was a councillor for six years and in his last year was appointed Deputy Mayor to the Town Council.

“Lyn was a councillor for nine years, having first been elected to the council in 2011.

“Both councillors represented the Tipton St John Ward and made an excellent contribution to the work of the town council and will be very much missed.

“They will be invited to a future town council meeting (when public meetings are resumed) where they will be presented with a certificate to thank them for their service to the town council.

“The council is currently co-opting for a councillor for Geoff`s seat. Once the statutory electoral processes have been gone through with regards to Lyn`s seat - and if it is in order to co-opt - then any interested party should contact Christine McIntyre, chief executive officer, via the town council’s website

“It is unlikely that the Tipton St John Ward will be without representation for long.”

If you value what this story gives you, please consider supporting the Sidmouth Herald. Click the link in the orange box below for details.

Become a supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years, through good times and bad, serving as your advocate and trusted source of local information. Our industry is facing testing times, which is why I’m asking for your support. Every single contribution will help us continue to produce award-winning local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Thank you.

Most Read

East Devon beaches named some of the best in the country

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7138. Picture: Terry Ife

A pint, a coffee and a haircut – Sidmouth residents’ relief as more businesses reopen

Customers at the Anchor Inn. Picture: Mark Eburne

Huge tree falls on man in Ottery - who escapes with dislocated ankle

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

Sidmouth road partly blocked by collision

Police slow sign

Untrue closure gossip “devastating” to Sidmouth pub

(L to R) Paul Coe, head chef Phil Boardman, Belinda Coe, bar manager Simon Hoare and chef Jean-Paul Coe.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

East Devon beaches named some of the best in the country

Sidmouth beach. Ref shs 27 19TI 7138. Picture: Terry Ife

A pint, a coffee and a haircut – Sidmouth residents’ relief as more businesses reopen

Customers at the Anchor Inn. Picture: Mark Eburne

Huge tree falls on man in Ottery - who escapes with dislocated ankle

The Devon Air Ambulance helicopter at the scene. Picture: Ottery St Mary Fire Station

Sidmouth road partly blocked by collision

Police slow sign

Untrue closure gossip “devastating” to Sidmouth pub

(L to R) Paul Coe, head chef Phil Boardman, Belinda Coe, bar manager Simon Hoare and chef Jean-Paul Coe.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery town councillor steps down

Lyn Harding is standing in the Ottery Town Council elections for the Tipton St John ward. Picture: Lyn Harding

Cricket back - guidelines issued ahead of a return to action for local cricketers

Clyst St George 1st team at home to Honiton 1sts. Ref exsp 24 19TI 6463. Picture: Terry Ife

Sidmouth Deane Medal win for Lee Wenham while trio net 6-6-6- Stableford success

The Deane Medal that dates back to 1893. Picture: SIDMOUTH GOLF CLUB

Clubs able to register players for upcoming Devon and Exeter Football League season

Upottery at home to Sidmouth Town Ref mhsp 11 20TI 9931 Picture: Terry Ife

Quiz time! How good is your sporting ‘current affairs’ knowledge?

Sports Quiz header