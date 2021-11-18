It is really interesting to think how modern technology has facilitated everything, especially when it comes to our yearly Christmas lights.

Nevertheless in spite of all the bright lights, the amazing displays, the seasonal music, we cannot but feel nostalgic and yearn for the magic of the days when we didn’t have those facilities and we had to improvise or come out with the craziest of all solutions.

Three years ago it was mentioned in the press that the cables that had seen us through Christmas lights illuminations for 13 years and were plugged into 17 shops and flats around town, had to be replaced.

It certainly brought memories of those great and innovative 13 years and the need of saying a big thank-you for the incredible contribution they made to the enjoyment, beauty and happiness of this town during the festive season.

Probably those new to the town don’t know that they not only provided time and care so the lights could be turned on in time at the end of the countdown on late night Christmas shopping; that the timers would work; that the batteries wouldn’t run out, but also a financial contribution, as they paid for the so much needed electricity.

Not everything ran smoothly though, as it happened when half of the square remained in darkness because the person in charge of one of the main lights had to urgently go away and forgot to inform the organisers of the event.

It was a great community affair triggered at the end of the carnival and tar barrels season when we all knew the lights had to be organised. The culmination of efforts took place at the end of November to coincide with the church Christmas tree event and the turning on of the Christmas lights in front of the council offices.

We can still see the late Trevor Anthony supporting the then mayor and deputy mayor and holding the traffic while Nick, our local Christmas lights installer, went up and down in his cherry picker putting lights up around the town and accommodating to what was available in times when, there was not the present technology or even the money for it.

It is worth mentioning that, because of the height difference of the various buildings in Mill Street, which would make it dangerous to buses or high vehicles to circulate if lights were above, Nick many times with a smile on his face, patiently listened to some upset shopkeepers who couldn’t understand why he wouldn’t extend the lights to where their shops were.

The great contribution made by the Ottery St Mary Chamber of Commerce and their chairmen the late Tony and Viv Abbott and John Campion to the funds for the Christmas lights has been paramount. Every year collection boxes were placed-with the help of the late Phyllis Baxter - in every shop, tea rooms, restaurants and pubs.

Way after the Chamber ceased to exist; in 2018 the remaining funds of the generous contributions made by Ottery residents were given to the council to provide their usual support to the Christmas lights.

Shops were and have always been a key factor to the success of the late night Christmas shopping event and every year we all have looked forward, not only to the magnificent window decorations, but to the outdoor light displays such as the ones from Abbott’s DIY or the Christmas tree from the Computer Shop, and the big Christmas tree outside the new library, among others.

This was certainly proven the year of the fire in the Square in 2018 when visitors to the town were still able to enjoy the usual window displays and lights at the centre of town shortly after the scaffolding had come down.

Enjoy the festive season and support our local businesses as they have been great contributors to the happiness that surrounded us at this time of year.