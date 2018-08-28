You have a friend in me - Ottery WI members become Dementia Friends

Members of Ottery St Mary WI are joining a growing number of dementia friends.

Heather Penwarden, dementia ambassador for Devon Women Institutes (DFWI), attended a recent meeting to help the 50 strong membership become more aware.

Dementia Friends is an Alzheimer’s Society initiative, helping people to learn what it is like to live with dementia.

Members said it was good to learn about the illness so they could help anyone they know affected by dementia.

One WI member said: “An interesting, informative and enlightening talk which certainly made us much more aware of all that dementia entails for those with the disease, their carers and families.

“This message needs to get out to the wider public.”

It is part of Devon WI’s plans to become a dementia friendly organisation in time for its centenary anniversary next year.

Mrs Penwarden added the WI members embraced the session.