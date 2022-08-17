Writing and photography contests now open for entries

Two competitions, for writing and photography, have been launched by Ottery Writers’ Group in the run-up to the Ottery Literary Festival in October.

Both are free to enter with categories for over and under 18s, with a prize of £50 for the winner in each category. There will also be prizes for the runners up. The writing competition invites entries in the form of 500-word pieces of flash fiction on the theme ‘Trapped’. The photographic competition has the theme ‘We Love Ottery’.

The competitions are open now, with entries already coming in. The closing date for both competitions is midnight on Friday, September 30. Full details can be seen on the Ottery Writers' Group website.

The under-18 winner of the last competition in 2020 was Colyton Grammar pupil Charlotte Appleton-Pilbeam (pictured).

The Ottery Literary Festival will take place from Thursday, October 20 until Sunday 23, and coincides with the 200th anniversary of the birth of Samuel Taylor Coleridge in Ottery St Mary. A statue in his honour will be unveiled on Friday, October 21.