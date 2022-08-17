News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Writing and photography contests now open for entries

Philippa Davies

Published: 11:58 AM August 17, 2022
Updated: 12:01 PM August 17, 2022
Charlotte Appleton Pilbeam

Charlotte Appleton Pilbeam, winner of the 2020 under 18s writing competition - Credit: Rhys Hurd Photography

Two competitions, for writing and photography, have been launched by Ottery Writers’ Group in the run-up to the Ottery Literary Festival in October. 

Both are free to enter with categories for over and under 18s, with a prize of £50 for the winner in each category. There will also be  prizes for the runners up. The writing competition invites entries in the form of 500-word pieces of flash fiction on the theme ‘Trapped’. The photographic competition has the theme ‘We Love Ottery’. 

The competitions are open now, with entries already coming in. The closing date for both competitions is midnight on Friday, September 30. Full details can be seen on the Ottery Writers' Group website.

The under-18 winner of the last competition in 2020 was Colyton Grammar pupil Charlotte Appleton-Pilbeam (pictured). 

The Ottery Literary Festival will take place from Thursday, October 20 until Sunday 23, and coincides with the 200th anniversary of the birth of Samuel Taylor Coleridge in Ottery St Mary. A statue in his honour will be unveiled on Friday, October 21. 

Ottery St Mary News

Philippa Davies

Adam Manning

Philippa Davies

