Advanced search

Partnership with Youth Genesis leads to new beginning for Ottery youth club

PUBLISHED: 14:19 19 February 2020 | UPDATED: 14:19 19 February 2020

Mac Dick, chair of Ottery Station. Picture: Archant

Mac Dick, chair of Ottery Station. Picture: Archant

Archant

Ottery's youth club, which closed at the end of 2018, is to reopen later this year.

Ottery Station, which used to house the club, has partnered with the Youth Genesis Trust to relaunch the club in September.

The trust specialises in offering activities and learning support for young people aged 11 to 25.

It will be running the youth club sessions on Wednesday evenings at the Ottery Station. Young people will pay £1 for the chance to meet up, enjoy games and music and take part in workshops. There will be hot drinks and a tuck shop.

Ottery Station will also be working with Youth Genesis to raise funds for trips and other activities.

Youth Genesis will be recruiting a team of volunteers to help a qualified session leader to run the club.

The team will be trained to advise and support the young people as well as providing opportunities for them to learn in an informal environment.

For more information, contact the Ottery Station chair, Mac Dick, at MacDick1@aol.com

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Huge pothole in the centre of Ottery set to be repaired tomorrow – if the weather holds out

The problem potholes in Ottery. Picture: Jim Moon

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Do you have 140-year-old photos of Sidmouth YMCA building?

Can you help the YMCA?

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

‘Unusual’ driftwood from Sidmouth beach to be carved into a public seat

Artist Samantha Wakefield on the beach with the driftwood. Picture: Samantha Wakefield

Watch this space - vacant supermarket building has new owner

The vacant retail unit which used to house a Costcutter store. Picture: Clive Emson Auctioneers

Huge pothole in the centre of Ottery set to be repaired tomorrow – if the weather holds out

The problem potholes in Ottery. Picture: Jim Moon

Treacherous travel conditions across Devon due to storm Dennis

Storm Ciara in Exmouth. Ref shs 07 20TI 1040681. Picture: Terry Ife

Do you have 140-year-old photos of Sidmouth YMCA building?

Can you help the YMCA?

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Ottery development face tough test

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7547. Picture: Terry Ife

Point-to-point local area meeting to be held at the Royal Cornwall Showground

Getting the money on

Cricket umpires meeting being held at Ottery St Mary

Picture: Thinkstock

SOHC fixtures suffer at the hands of Storm Dennis

Sidmouth and Ottery A at home to Okehampton. Ref shsp 08-17TI 7473. Picture: Terry Ife

Ottery set to resume league action against Watcombe Wanderers but wet weather could further cause disruption

Ottery at home to Buckland Athletic. Ref shsp 06 20TI 7538. Picture: Terry Ife
Drive 24