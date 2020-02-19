Partnership with Youth Genesis leads to new beginning for Ottery youth club

Mac Dick, chair of Ottery Station. Picture: Archant Archant

Ottery's youth club, which closed at the end of 2018, is to reopen later this year.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Ottery Station, which used to house the club, has partnered with the Youth Genesis Trust to relaunch the club in September.

The trust specialises in offering activities and learning support for young people aged 11 to 25.

It will be running the youth club sessions on Wednesday evenings at the Ottery Station. Young people will pay £1 for the chance to meet up, enjoy games and music and take part in workshops. There will be hot drinks and a tuck shop.

Ottery Station will also be working with Youth Genesis to raise funds for trips and other activities.

Youth Genesis will be recruiting a team of volunteers to help a qualified session leader to run the club.

The team will be trained to advise and support the young people as well as providing opportunities for them to learn in an informal environment.

For more information, contact the Ottery Station chair, Mac Dick, at MacDick1@aol.com