Ottery football club ‘delighted’ by shirt sponsorship support

Ottery football club. Ref shsp 36 19TI 9315. Picture: Terry Ife Archant

Young footballers in Ottery have received a boost after a local developer donated £300 to sponsor their shirts.

McCarthy and Stone, the company behind the Tumbling Weir Court Retirement Living development, has awarded the money to Ottery St Mary Youth Football Club’s under-11s team.

Divisional marketing manager Nicki Beswarick, said supporting local communities is an important part of what the company does.

She said: “We hope our donation will help to bring the team together, creating a sense of belonging and building friendships.”

The football club’s chairman Mike Ringer said: “We are delighted to have received this donation from McCarthy and Stone.

“We want to encourage as many children as possible to get involved in our youth football club to reap the many physical and social benefits of engaging in physical activity, and we couldn’t do this without the help from our sponsors.

“We really can’t thank the team at McCarthy and Stone enough.”