Vote for your favourite piece of OVAS members’ ‘lockdown art’

PUBLISHED: 17:00 18 May 2020 | UPDATED: 17:07 18 May 2020

An entry in OVAS's lockdown art competition. Picture: OVAS

OVAS

A ‘lockdown art’ competition is being held by the Otter Vale Art Society (OVAS) – and readers of the Herald are invited to vote for their favourite picture.

With the artists unable to meet for group painting sessions, and some forced to stay at home and self-isolate, the OVAS committee decided it would be a good idea to showcase the work they were carrying out during lockdown.

Members were invited to submit photos of their art to the OVAS website.

The work can be viewed here.

OVAS members, and readers who are not members, can all vote for their favourite by emailing the website editor, Chris Poole. No artists’ names are given – each picture is identified by a number.

Voting is open from Monday, May 18 until Friday, May 22, and the winning picture will be displayed on the site on Monday, May 25.

A decision on whether OVAS’s popular summer exhibition can take place this year will be made on Friday, May 29.

