Otter Vale Art Society lockdown art competition winners

The winning painting by Fiona Gale. Fiona Gale

A painting by Fiona Gale has won a competition run by the Otter Vale Art Society (OVAS) to find the best work produced during lockdown.

Share Email this article to a friend To send a link to this page you must be logged in.

Mike Stevens' entry in OVAS's lockdown art competition. Picture: OVAS Mike Stevens' entry in OVAS's lockdown art competition. Picture: OVAS

Members of the art society were invited to send photos of their ‘lockdown art’ for display on the OVAS website.

The artists’ names were not shown, with each painting identified only with a number.

Members of the society and readers of the Herald were asked to vote for their favourite, and the seascape by Fiona Gale came out on top.

A landscape by Mike Stevens was in second place, and Jacqueline Ward’s painting of her neighbours’ garden and washing line came third.

Lockdown art by OVAS member Jackie Ward. Lockdown art by OVAS member Jackie Ward.

OVAS has thanked all the artists who submitted their work, and everyone who took the trouble to vote.

Another competition may take place next month; the OVAS committee are due to decide whether to run it when they meet on Friday, May 29.

To view the May competition entries, visit the OVAS website.