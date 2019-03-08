Advanced search

'Nightmare traffic' as overturned car on Four Elms Hill

PUBLISHED: 17:04 17 April 2019 | UPDATED: 17:14 17 April 2019

A person has suffered minor injuries after a car overturned on Four Elms Hill.

The incident is expected to cause delays as rush hour traffic builds around Newton Poppleford and Sidmouth this evening (Wednesday, April 17).

The car is reported to have overturned at the top of Four Elms Hill between Higher Way and Bowd.

Traffic is queuing as the road is blocked in both directions.

A police spokesman said: “There is one person with minor injuries, but a lift for the vehicles involved and clear up is in the area, it does means traffic is a bit of a nightmare.”

More to follow

Comments have been disabled on this article.

