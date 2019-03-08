Oxana needs a quiet, safe home

Rescue cat Oxana. Picture: Axhayes Adoption Centre Axhayes Adoption Centre

Two-year-old Oxana is being looked after at Axhayes after being found locked in a garage

Animals come into adoption centres for many different reasons, but Oxana really is a rescue cat.

The two-year-old female was found locked in a garage, very underweight. Her rescuers tried to establish who she belonged to, but had no success.

Oxana has been given love, attention and plenty of food at Axhayes, and is now ready to go to a new home. She will need to live with an experienced cat owner who can give her a quiet home with no young children. Oxana has plenty of character and can be very affectionate on her own terms, but will let you know when she has had enough, and will appreciate being left to her own devices.

If you can give Oxana a home, or would like to find out about other cats available for adoption, click here or contact Axhayes Cat Adoption Centre on 01395 232 377.