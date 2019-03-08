Advanced search

Sidmouth Science Festival 2019 explores science's impact on everyday life

PUBLISHED: 14:00 23 October 2019

Visitors enjoyed themselves at Sidmouth Science Festival 2019. Picture: Kyle Baker Photography

KYLE BAKER PHOTOGRAPHY

Hands-on activities, high calibre talks and a super science Saturday made for another enjoyable week of learning at Sidmouth Science Festival.

Now in its eighth year, the event organised a programme of events around the theme of 'science in our lives' with activities for all ages and abilities.

This year's speakers included Dr Adam Rutherford and Professor Mike Depledge, who gave a talk on how environmental changes impact humans' health and wellbeing.

School children experienced a number of tailor made workshops including studying brainwaves using pebbles on Sidmouth beach and also created an art exhibition about the emergency services in Kennaway House.

Liz Bramley, one of the event's organisers, said: "It's always great to see the enthusiasm of children and young people especially those who are demonstrating their own knowledge.

"On Super Science Saturday making a fossil was particularly popular as was making simple helicopters."

Further topics explored during the festival were the vinyl frontier, major trauma, wave and tidal power, science in a pub, a voice workshop and more.

The festival team thanked its sponsors and more than 200 volunteers for supporting the event.

Anyone who would like to help with next year's event can contact the team via the festival's website.

There is still one more event as part of the festival's scientists in the congregation series of Our Fragile Earth, which will be held on Sunday, October 27.

