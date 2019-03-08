Advanced search

'Upside-down' painting technique demonstrated to Sidmouth Society of Artists

PUBLISHED: 17:00 08 June 2019

Colin Brown and his London painting. Picture: Sidmouth Society of Artists

Colin Brown turned the canvas upside down to paint a London street scene, saying this 'loosens' the artist

Painter Colin Brown is the latest to give a demonstration to the Sidmouth Society of Artists.

Committee member Ann England said: "Colin once again surprised us with his upside-down painting. He considers that this loosens the painter, as there is no detail and everything becomes a shape.

"Colin only paints street scenes; demonstrated by a completed painting of St. Paul's Cathedral, and another London scene for his demonstration. He pointed out the importance of the initial drawing using a line brush with black and red acrylic. He paints on canvas and uses a large brush always painting in lines.

"It was so interesting for the group to see Colin turn the painting upright to reveal two London buses with Westminster as a background. He returned to the painting using a ruler and fine brush to put in the detail. He always paints on a second day as then he can see the need for corrections using a brush and wash to perfect the tone. Is any one brave enough to try this technique?"

