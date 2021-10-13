News Things to do Sport Property Support Us Subscribe
Sidmouth Herald > News

Spooky season of plays to thrill you this autumn

Author Picture Icon

Alex Walton

Published: 1:56 PM October 13, 2021   
Five people in plain clothes standing next to each other with shocked expressions

Some of the cast who will be performing A Warning Fire - Credit: TIPPS

A season of spooktacular plays will be put on by the Tipton Players and Panto Society (TIPPS) this autumn.

This, traditionally, is the start of the busiest time of year for TIPPS and the small team of thespians are hoping that this season the planned performances will be running 'almost' as normal as ever.

On October 28, 29 and 30 TIPPS will be producing 'Autumn Acts', a series of three one act plays at Tipton Community Hall, starting at 7.30pm each night. 

Shân Merritt from TIPPS said: "The evenings will consist of spooky and comedic plays to entertain all! The first of these is 'The Ghosts of Bedlam' written by  Arthur Aldrich and directed by Stephanie Kinson, followed by a cast of young adults from the society performing 'A Warning Fire' written by our own Diana McKay and directed by Claire Martin. The third play is 'Blue Suede Blues' written by Diana Raffle and directed by Joyce Pomeroy; some of our regular audience may remember we first performed it quite a few years ago.

"We are really looking forward to having a decent size audience back with us again (fingers crossed); and thank you to all those who supported our Al Fresco productions during the restrictions."

Proceeds from the raffle for this production will go to Sidmouth Hospice at Home who are currently trying to raise money to further enhance the services they offer.

In line with the Community Halls' current policy, audience numbers are limited to 50 people per night, so book your tickets now to avoid disappointment. Tickets are £8 each and can be obtained by calling Stephanie on 01395 568577 or Joyce on 07811 021508.

Most Read

  1. 1 Major road repair scheme will reduce patching
  2. 2 Elephants stomp to first place in flower show
  3. 3 Support is there as households tighten their budgets this winter
  1. 4 Village fair proceeds shared with charities
  2. 5 Be the light for those who are bereaved and in a dark place
  3. 6 Sidmouth woman celebrates milestone birthday in style
  4. 7 Chiefs fall to battling defeat in Wellington
  5. 8 Singles whitewash seals the Picture Match
  6. 9 Rail users can enjoy 'moor' views as Dartmoor Line reopens after 50 years
  7. 10 Three designer handbags stolen from a shop in Sidmouth
Sidmouth News

Become a Supporter

This newspaper has been a central part of community life for many years. Our industry faces testing times, which is why we're asking for your support. Every contribution will help us continue to produce local journalism that makes a measurable difference to our community.

Become a Supporter

Don't Miss

A large majority of houses and bungalows have been sold recently

Stamp duty holiday has affected house prices in town

Mike Dibble

person
Three women singing on the back of a yellow vintage truck

Classic car show returns to town after year-long break

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
Grooms Olivia Sancey with Kelley (dark donkey) and Maya Willis with Paddy (lighter grey donkey).

Donkeys help wildflower meadows to re-seed

Alex Walton

Author Picture Icon
Wedding couple with confetti over them

Three's a charm for newlyweds after Covid-hit wedding plans finally come...

Joan Oram

Logo Icon