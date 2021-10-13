Spooky season of plays to thrill you this autumn

Published: 1:56 PM October 13, 2021

Some of the cast who will be performing A Warning Fire - Credit: TIPPS

A season of spooktacular plays will be put on by the Tipton Players and Panto Society (TIPPS) this autumn.

This, traditionally, is the start of the busiest time of year for TIPPS and the small team of thespians are hoping that this season the planned performances will be running 'almost' as normal as ever.

On October 28, 29 and 30 TIPPS will be producing 'Autumn Acts', a series of three one act plays at Tipton Community Hall, starting at 7.30pm each night.

Shân Merritt from TIPPS said: "The evenings will consist of spooky and comedic plays to entertain all! The first of these is 'The Ghosts of Bedlam' written by Arthur Aldrich and directed by Stephanie Kinson, followed by a cast of young adults from the society performing 'A Warning Fire' written by our own Diana McKay and directed by Claire Martin. The third play is 'Blue Suede Blues' written by Diana Raffle and directed by Joyce Pomeroy; some of our regular audience may remember we first performed it quite a few years ago.

"We are really looking forward to having a decent size audience back with us again (fingers crossed); and thank you to all those who supported our Al Fresco productions during the restrictions."

Proceeds from the raffle for this production will go to Sidmouth Hospice at Home who are currently trying to raise money to further enhance the services they offer.

In line with the Community Halls' current policy, audience numbers are limited to 50 people per night, so book your tickets now to avoid disappointment. Tickets are £8 each and can be obtained by calling Stephanie on 01395 568577 or Joyce on 07811 021508.