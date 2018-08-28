Advanced search

Subscribe to the email newsletter

Pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Tipton St John

PUBLISHED: 12:47 31 January 2019

The cast of the Tipton pantomime in rehearsal. Picture: Sian Merritt

The cast of the Tipton pantomime in rehearsal. Picture: Sian Merritt

Sian Merritt

Theatre group put on Snow White for the first time since 1999, with a few new touches

It’s panto time in Tipton St John, and this year’s show is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The Tipton Players and Pantomime Society (TIPPS) last put on the pantomime 20 years ago. Twenty years later, they are reworking the old favourite with some new touches.

Natalie Anning and Claire Devlin, who were both in the 1999 show, have written and directed this year’s production.

The panto will take place in Tipton St John Community Hall from Tuesday, February 19, until Saturday 23, with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets are available from Tipton Village Stores between 10am and noon on Saturday, February 2, 9 and 16, or from Ann Knight, telephone 01404 812040. Adults £8, children £4.

And, if you would like to get involved in a TIPPS production, new members are always welcome. Between productions there are social events and trips to see plays and musicals. Anyone interested should contact Ann on the above number.

Comments have been disabled on this article.

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Brainstorming meet-up held to pitch ideas to boost Sidmouth’s image

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

Hannah and Sarah from ARC with Ace the Akita Collie cross. Ref sho 04 19TI 8756. Picture: Terry Ife

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Most Read

Ottery predator, who was caught by paedophile hunters, avoids jail

Exeter Crown Court. Picture: Archant

Brainstorming meet-up held to pitch ideas to boost Sidmouth’s image

High Street, sidmouth. Ref shs 9252-25-15AW. Picture: Alex Walton

Apt faberg-themed poem written by Sidmouth resident

The fatberg under Sidmouth. Picture: South West Water

Ace the akita cross collie needs a forever home

Hannah and Sarah from ARC with Ace the Akita Collie cross. Ref sho 04 19TI 8756. Picture: Terry Ife

Yellow warning for snow and ice issued across Devon

The weather warning has been issued by the Met Office.

Latest from the Sidmouth Herald

Sidmouth senior Stableford success for John White

Golf club and ball

Annual Sidmouth Swimathon raises £9,300 for charity

John Kinch, president of the Rotary Club of Sidmouth, presents John Summerside of the Memory Cafe with a cheque for £2,600. Picture: Clarissa Place

Up to 10cm of snow expected today - the latest weather report

Snow on Woodbury Common. Picture: Rebecca Anthony

African Dance workshop in Sidmouth

African dancer and instructor Louis Eboa. Picture: Mundi Dance

Sidmouth Library put out warm clothing to help those in need

Sidmouth Library are putting out coats for anyone in need to take to keep themselves warm. Picture: Sidmouth Library
Drive 24
Hot Jobs

Show Job Lists