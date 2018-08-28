Pantomime Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in Tipton St John

The cast of the Tipton pantomime in rehearsal. Picture: Sian Merritt Sian Merritt

Theatre group put on Snow White for the first time since 1999, with a few new touches

It’s panto time in Tipton St John, and this year’s show is Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs.

The Tipton Players and Pantomime Society (TIPPS) last put on the pantomime 20 years ago. Twenty years later, they are reworking the old favourite with some new touches.

Natalie Anning and Claire Devlin, who were both in the 1999 show, have written and directed this year’s production.

The panto will take place in Tipton St John Community Hall from Tuesday, February 19, until Saturday 23, with a 2.30pm matinee on the Saturday.

Tickets are available from Tipton Village Stores between 10am and noon on Saturday, February 2, 9 and 16, or from Ann Knight, telephone 01404 812040. Adults £8, children £4.

And, if you would like to get involved in a TIPPS production, new members are always welcome. Between productions there are social events and trips to see plays and musicals. Anyone interested should contact Ann on the above number.