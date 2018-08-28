Advanced search

Pantomime ‘Red’ in Newton Poppleford

PUBLISHED: 07:30 10 February 2019

Christine North as Red's mother Ruby, Marc Colson as the grandmother, and Abi Bryson as Red. Picture: Tricia Barclay

Tricia Barclay

The show combines the stories of Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs

Leonie Motler, Steve Yarnall and Di McKay as the three little pigs. Picture: Tricia BarclayLeonie Motler, Steve Yarnall and Di McKay as the three little pigs. Picture: Tricia Barclay

The Riverside Players present their pantomime, Red,at Newton Poppleford Village Hall.

The show weaves together the stories of the Little Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs.

It was written and directed by Gillian M Coley and Julie Salmon, with plenty of all the elements of traditional pantomime fun.

Little Red Riding Hood skips along to visit her grandmother, played by Marc Colson, in her cottage in the forest every day, and all is well with the world. The Three Little Pigs decide that they would like to live in the forest as well, so they each build themselves a house.

Martha and Ellen Cox as Bob and Bert the builders. Picture: Tricia BarclayMartha and Ellen Cox as Bob and Bert the builders. Picture: Tricia Barclay

Meanwhile, a very hungry wolf is on the prowl looking for some dinner… What will become of Red and her new friends? Go along and find out!

The pantomime runs from Wednesday, February 13, to Saturday, February 16, with a matinee on the Saturday, at 2.30pm. Tickets £8 (under 16s £4 at the matinee) 01395 568897.

