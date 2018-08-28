Pantomime ‘Red’ in Newton Poppleford
PUBLISHED: 07:30 10 February 2019
Tricia Barclay
The show combines the stories of Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs
The Riverside Players present their pantomime, Red,at Newton Poppleford Village Hall.
The show weaves together the stories of the Little Red Riding Hood and the Three Little Pigs.
It was written and directed by Gillian M Coley and Julie Salmon, with plenty of all the elements of traditional pantomime fun.
Little Red Riding Hood skips along to visit her grandmother, played by Marc Colson, in her cottage in the forest every day, and all is well with the world. The Three Little Pigs decide that they would like to live in the forest as well, so they each build themselves a house.
Meanwhile, a very hungry wolf is on the prowl looking for some dinner… What will become of Red and her new friends? Go along and find out!
The pantomime runs from Wednesday, February 13, to Saturday, February 16, with a matinee on the Saturday, at 2.30pm. Tickets £8 (under 16s £4 at the matinee) 01395 568897.
