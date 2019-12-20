Advanced search

Well-known faces return to Sidmouth stage for Robin Hood panto

PUBLISHED: 07:00 21 December 2019

Rowan Duxbury in an earlier pantomime. Picture: Sidmouth Herald

Rowan Duxbury in an earlier pantomime. Picture: Sidmouth Herald

Picture: Sidmouth Herald

Two locally well-known actors return to the stage for Sidmouth Amateur Dramatic Society's pantomime, Robin Hood and his Merry Men.

Rowan Duxbury plays the lead role and Trevor Patch is Friar Tuck.

The pair appeared in many local pantos in the past, but both have been taking a break for several years … until now.

In the show, Robin and his outlaws pit themselves against the wily Sheriff of Nottingham and his silly sidekicks, Smash and Grab.

The director Joan Heard is said to be 'over the moon' with the production.

It features plenty of singing, and dancing by members of the local dance school Funkifeet.

In traditional pantomime fashion, the script is peppered with local references and in-jokes, but the cast have steered clear of humour relating to politics or current affairs.

The pantomime runs from Saturday, December 28, until Saturday, January 4, with no performance on New Year's Eve.

For full information on performance times, and to book tickets, visit https://www.manorpavilion.com/ or call the box office on 01395 514413.

